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Parler Stupidly Allowed Amazon To Host Their Site, Then Got Deplatformed By Amazon
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1 view • January 16, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to Parler getting deplatformed from Amazon's web hosting service, and explains how this proves that Parler is being run by colossal morons.

BREAKING: Amazon Kicks Parler from Web Hosting Services, Platform to Go Offline on Monday:
https://www.newswars.com/breaking-amazon-kicks-parler-from-web-hosting-services-platform-to-go-offline-on-monday/

Meet Rebekah Mercer, the deep-pocketed co-founder of Parler, a controversial conservative social network:
https://archive.vn/t2rpM

Parler Sues Amazon After Tech Giant Kicks Site Off Its Servers — Update:
https://archive.vn/rp0eS

PragerU Loses Lawsuit Against YouTube:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UOdN2UCu4qGj/

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