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Did the ancients also produce crap?
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24 views • August 12, 2019
Now in the twenty-first century, we still listen to classics that are hundreds of years old.
Is it because the people of ages ago only created classics?
Or did the ancients also create crap, like we do, and only the classics survived?
If the first is true, we're screwed.
If the second is true, we need to create more crap while trying to give birth to classics.
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
Is it because the people of ages ago only created classics?
Or did the ancients also create crap, like we do, and only the classics survived?
If the first is true, we're screwed.
If the second is true, we need to create more crap while trying to give birth to classics.
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
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