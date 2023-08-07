blood thirsty demons are active in the vaccinated

Those who have been injected with the vaccine have features of demonic possession. Also the evil spirits in them are so active that many are preoccupied with the desires of the fallen angels.





You can help this official registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com











Please share and do not change © BC





