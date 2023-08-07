Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
blood thirsty demons are active in the vaccinated
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
17 Subscribers
204 views
Published 19 hours ago

Those who have been injected with the vaccine have features of demonic possession. Also the evil spirits in them are so active that many are preoccupied with the desires of the fallen angels.


You can help this official registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com



Please share and do not change © BC


Keywords
those who have been injected with the vaccine have features of demonic possessionalso the evil spirits in them are so active that many are preoccupiedwith the desires of the fallen angels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket