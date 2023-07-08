UN "Pact of the Future" Gives Them PERMANENT EMERGENCY POWERS for Future "Complex Global Shocks"

The UN is set to outline a far reaching plan to secure emergency powers that would allow the global body to lead a “common agenda” for all nations during any “complex global shocks” such as a new pandemic.

UN "Pact For The Future" Seeks Permanent Emergency Powers For "Complex Global Shocks"

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/un-pact-future-seeks-permanent-emergency-powers-complex-global-shocks





