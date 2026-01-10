Ostrich Psyop Victims Speak: Edgewood Locals Break Silence

In this exclusive interview, silenced residents of Edgewood, British Columbia, finally share their untold stories from the 2025 Universal Ostrich Farm protests. These locals describe living in fear amid escalating intimidation, harassment of businesses, threats, and a shocking alleged gasoline assault/arson attempt on a 73-year-old neighbor (Lois Wood) on September 22, 2025—linked to someone associated with the protest camp.While mainstream coverage focused on the farm's fight against the CFIA avian flu cull, these harmed community members reveal the darker side: how outsiders turned their quiet town volatile, leaving everyday people terrorized and afraid to speak out. Is this just protest rage... or something more orchestrated? Hear their raw perspectives that could change how you view the entire saga.Key events covered:Reports of threats and intimidation keeping residents anonymous for safety

The violent incident that prompted RCMP protection for a senior

The contrast between the farm/protest narrative and local impact

If you're following the ostrich farm controversy, Freedom Convoy echoes, or questions around government overreach and hidden motives—this video gives voice to the overlooked victims.

Like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more uncovered stories from the ground. Share if you believe all sides deserve to be heard.#OstrichFarm #EdgewoodBC #Psyop #ProtestVictims #AvianFlu #Canada2025 #UntoldStories(Disclaimers: This video presents resident interviews and perspectives based on reported events. Allegations remain under investigation; no claims of proven conspiracy are made. Viewer discretion advised for discussions of violence/threats.)