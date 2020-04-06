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Trump Has to Beg India for COVID19 Cure
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34 views • April 06, 2020
Want a New Drug? How about an old drug that cures COVID19? US manufacturing has been so eviscerated by globalism that Trump has to beg India’s Prime Minister to sell us hydroxychloroquine. If this is a war against the virus, why can’t we produce it ourselves and why is the #DeepState going to war with Americans instead?
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