Judicial Overreach & Congressional Inaction: A Betrayal Of The Electorate’s Mandate

The American judiciary, once a bastion of restraint and fidelity to the Constitution, has descended into a cesspool of activism that threatens the very fabric of our Republic. On May 15, 2025, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that will inevitably address this crisis: a challenge to the rampant use of nationwide injunctions by lower court judges to obstruct President Donald Trump’s agenda. These injunctions, issued with reckless abandon, are not mere legal tools but weapons of ideological warfare, wielded by unelected judges to impose their will on the entire nation...
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
