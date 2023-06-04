Pastor Todd Coconato on The Tamara Scott Show
Guest host Ryan Howard talks to Pastor Todd about a specific area that the Holy Spirit will be leading all of us in - standing for the truth!
https://frankspeech.com/tamara-scott-show
To go to our website please visit: www.PastorTodd.org
To help us support this ministry, please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.