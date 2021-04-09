HARRY VOX, DIVING DEEPER INTO SPARS PANDEMIC (PART 1 OF 2)

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Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
279 subscribers
I stumbled upon another “hypothetical” document depicting scenarios that are suspiciously similar to our current pandemic. This week, I spoke privately to both Lorraine Day, MD and Judy Mikovits, PhD about this document entitled The SPARS Pandemic, 2025-2028. Both RAW/UNCENSORED interviews will be uploaded to my BitChute account. I asked investigative journalist Harry Vox of Vox News to also share his perspective. (Interestingly enough, it was The Rockefeller Foundation document Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development that introduced me to Harry.) He is back to share why now, more than ever, we need to wake up, Wake Up, WAKE UP!
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