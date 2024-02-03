Contact lost with sisters trapped under Israeli gunfire in north Gaza | Al Jazeera Newsfeed (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/AXKcsAJDDBs?si=f4qax2jBwKiNkrKc





31 Jan 2024

All contact has been lost with a 6-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind, and the ambulance crew sent to rescue her in north Gaza. She is trapped in a car with the bodies of her parents and siblings, one of whom was killed while on the phone pleading for help from the Red Crescent.





