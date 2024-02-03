Create New Account
Contact lost with sisters trapped under Israeli gunfire in north Gaza | Al Jazeera Newsfeed (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 19 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/AXKcsAJDDBs?si=f4qax2jBwKiNkrKc


31 Jan 2024 #Aljazeeraenglish #News

All contact has been lost with a 6-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind, and the ambulance crew sent to rescue her in north Gaza. She is trapped in a car with the bodies of her parents and siblings, one of whom was killed while on the phone pleading for help from the Red Crescent.


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedommissing girlshind

