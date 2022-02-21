© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Number One Globe Killers - The BLACK SWAN and the Sextant - 656565
Follow
3
Share
Report
142 views • February 21, 2022
The Black Swan has entirely destroyed the Heliocentric ("globe") Model.
And if that wasn't destructive enough, it is further destroyed by a basic navigation device used for centuries, the SEXTANT.
There is no longer a debate, The Earth has been Proven Flat!
The 10th Man delivers his most devastating presentation on the sextant and how it proves beyond all doubt that the Earth that we live on is FLAT!
FYI:
Black swan events are world altering events or discoveries that are seeming rare and that which a faulty theoretical model was unable predict. When discovered, they have a huge impact, and they prompt scientists, historians and economists to create explanations for what this discovery fully implies, how they could have been predicted or how they follow from other events. They are called "black swan events" because the discovery of black swans in Australia was unexpected and had an enormous impact on the field of zoology.
Simply stated: It's basically something which because of a particular theoretical paradigm of thinking, something is seemingly impossible, yet was in reality it's not impossible, this is because the theoretical paradigm was flawed (incorrect) to begin with, and now has to be honestly and intellectually addressed for the purpose of correcting the faulty paradigm. This video does just that.
Since January 1st 2020 Globe believers (at least the ones who are paid full time to attempt to defend the magical spinning water-rock in mythical "space" indoctrination), THOSE ones have not had a geometric horizon for boats to disappear over, or a Radius for Begging the Question of a Globe.
For those new to this, "Begging the Question" is what's called a Logical Fallacy - in other words, it's a false argument strategy used by those who have no empirical evidence to properly argue their delusional theories about something. In this case, all those who insist on continuing to believe in the "globe" religion even after being presented with solid scientific evidence that their religion is actually a delusion - Namely the "Black Swan" observations of the oil platforms and the proper use of the sextant; both which without question destroys the false concept of earth being a spheroid with the CLAIMED and now fully DEBUNKED radius of 3959 miles - earth simply cannot be a "globe/spheroidish...".
They have descended into madness and the cognitive pain is demonstrably torture for them!
(You can see it on their faces - it's actually humorous to watch)
RIP Globe, Welcome to Flat Earth!
Source Video: https://odysee.com/@mitchellfromAustralia:d/the-number-one-globe-killer-since:1
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
The Number One Globe Killers - The BLACK SWAN and the Sextant
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Number-One-Globe-Killers-The-BLACK-SWAN-and-the-Sextant-656565:8
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565, Black Swan, Flat Earth, mitchellfromAustralia
And if that wasn't destructive enough, it is further destroyed by a basic navigation device used for centuries, the SEXTANT.
There is no longer a debate, The Earth has been Proven Flat!
The 10th Man delivers his most devastating presentation on the sextant and how it proves beyond all doubt that the Earth that we live on is FLAT!
FYI:
Black swan events are world altering events or discoveries that are seeming rare and that which a faulty theoretical model was unable predict. When discovered, they have a huge impact, and they prompt scientists, historians and economists to create explanations for what this discovery fully implies, how they could have been predicted or how they follow from other events. They are called "black swan events" because the discovery of black swans in Australia was unexpected and had an enormous impact on the field of zoology.
Simply stated: It's basically something which because of a particular theoretical paradigm of thinking, something is seemingly impossible, yet was in reality it's not impossible, this is because the theoretical paradigm was flawed (incorrect) to begin with, and now has to be honestly and intellectually addressed for the purpose of correcting the faulty paradigm. This video does just that.
Since January 1st 2020 Globe believers (at least the ones who are paid full time to attempt to defend the magical spinning water-rock in mythical "space" indoctrination), THOSE ones have not had a geometric horizon for boats to disappear over, or a Radius for Begging the Question of a Globe.
For those new to this, "Begging the Question" is what's called a Logical Fallacy - in other words, it's a false argument strategy used by those who have no empirical evidence to properly argue their delusional theories about something. In this case, all those who insist on continuing to believe in the "globe" religion even after being presented with solid scientific evidence that their religion is actually a delusion - Namely the "Black Swan" observations of the oil platforms and the proper use of the sextant; both which without question destroys the false concept of earth being a spheroid with the CLAIMED and now fully DEBUNKED radius of 3959 miles - earth simply cannot be a "globe/spheroidish...".
They have descended into madness and the cognitive pain is demonstrably torture for them!
(You can see it on their faces - it's actually humorous to watch)
RIP Globe, Welcome to Flat Earth!
Source Video: https://odysee.com/@mitchellfromAustralia:d/the-number-one-globe-killer-since:1
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
The Number One Globe Killers - The BLACK SWAN and the Sextant
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Number-One-Globe-Killers-The-BLACK-SWAN-and-the-Sextant-656565:8
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565, Black Swan, Flat Earth, mitchellfromAustralia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.