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WOW DR. CHARLES HOFFE DELIVERS A DOSE OF REALITY YOU CAN’T AFFORD TO MISS!!!
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462 views • January 08, 2022
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



On Thursday December 16th in Pemberton BC Dr. Charles Hoffe gave a speech to about 100 people who braved the cold to hear his message and it certainly was loud and clear…that you and especially your children do not need to rush out and get the Covid-19(84) vaccine and in fact your chances of being severely injured is far greater than what the so called “health officials” are saying. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth films a speech by Dr. Charles Hoffe as he pleads with people to do their research before injecting themselves with this highly experimental mRNA technology because he has witnessed first hand the destruction it can potentially bring.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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