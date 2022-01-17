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EntertheStars: Between Headlines [17.01.2022]
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50 views • January 18, 2022
Problem - Reaction - Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
-> NationalVCard, UnVacsedTax, MoreSideEffects & WaronNaturalGas
Jan. 14, 2022 National digital vaccine card aims to ease proof of vaccination requirements
The SMART Health Card is voluntary and minimal by design to protect personal information. About 80 percent of vaccinated people in the U.S. most likely have access to it.
https://www.today.com/news/national-digital-vaccine-card-aims-ease-proof-vaccination-requirements-rcna12218
Fri, January 14, 2022, Video: Chinese COVID-19 patients confined to metal boxes in quarantine camps
https://news.yahoo.com/video-chinese-covid-19-patients-003833211.html
6,333 viewsStreamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars - 104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TgGvoWShK1o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
-> NationalVCard, UnVacsedTax, MoreSideEffects & WaronNaturalGas
Jan. 14, 2022 National digital vaccine card aims to ease proof of vaccination requirements
The SMART Health Card is voluntary and minimal by design to protect personal information. About 80 percent of vaccinated people in the U.S. most likely have access to it.
https://www.today.com/news/national-digital-vaccine-card-aims-ease-proof-vaccination-requirements-rcna12218
Fri, January 14, 2022, Video: Chinese COVID-19 patients confined to metal boxes in quarantine camps
https://news.yahoo.com/video-chinese-covid-19-patients-003833211.html
6,333 viewsStreamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars - 104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TgGvoWShK1o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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