Mutant League Hockey (1994, Mega Drive)
Mutant League Hockey is a sports game developed by Mutant Productions, Abalone and New Wave Graphics and published by Electronic Arts. It was released in North America, Europe, South America and Australia.

Mutant League Hockey is the sequel to Mutant League Football. Another game, Mutant LEague basketball, is advertised in the game, but was never released. There is also a TV series spin-off called Mutant League to both games.

Mutant League Hockey is unsurprisingly an ice hockey game. Instead of human teams, the game feature comedic horror teams consisting of monsters, robots and other creatures. While the basic concept and rules of ice hockey are maintained, the game adds comedic violence and various chaotic features. There are mines and pits hidden under the ice, and you can literally tear and smash opposing players to pieces. During breaks, you can choose to pick some nasty moves, like bribing the referee or beating up the other team's goalkeeper.

