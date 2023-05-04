X22 REPORT Ep. 3061b - Only At The Precipice Will People Find The Will To Change, BackChannels

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3061b - May 3, 2023

Only At The Precipice Will People Find The Will To Change, Back Channels

The [DS] is now moving us closer and closer to war. Ukraine allegedly sent a drone into Russia to assassinate Putin, Russia is ready to respond. Was this the [DS] pushing a war, yes.

Do they want to arm Ukraine, yes. The [DS] will continue to build the narrative because the evidence is coming out about their criminal activities with Biden and Epstein. Trump lets everyone know that he solve the war in 24 hours and have peace. BackChannels are important.



