X22 REPORT Ep. 3061b - Only At The Precipice Will People Find The Will To Change, BackChannels
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3061b - May 3, 2023

Only At The Precipice Will People Find The Will To Change, Back Channels 

The [DS] is now moving us closer and closer to war. Ukraine allegedly sent a drone into Russia to assassinate Putin, Russia is ready to respond. Was this the [DS] pushing a war, yes.

Do they want to arm Ukraine, yes. The [DS] will continue to build the narrative because the evidence is coming out about their criminal activities with Biden and Epstein. Trump lets everyone know that he solve the war in 24 hours and have peace. BackChannels are important. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

