Andy Biggs Claims The WHO Is ‘Planning To Use The Next Epidemic To Impose World Governance’
In remarks on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) spoke about his legislation to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization.

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

nwowhoandy biggs

