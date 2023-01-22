Wissen - Wort am Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)

KURZFASSUNG
wissen Vb. ‘gelernt, erkannt, erfahren und im Gedächtnis haben’,
Wissen n. ‘durch Forschung und Erfahrung erworbene Kenntnisse, geistige Erkenntnis’,
Wissenschaft f. ‘(organisierte) Form der Erforschung, Sammlung und Auswertung von Kenntnissen’,
BESCHREIBUNG
"Ich weiss, dass ich nicht weiss", ist die Erkenntnis, dass Wissen nur durch eigene Erfahrung erlangt werden kann. Alles andere ist Hörensagen oder Informationen oder kontext lose Daten.
<h2>TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL</h2>
00:00:31 Einleitung
00:02:14 Etymologie Deutsch
00:40:40 Etymologie im Vergleich
01:07:53 Thesaurus
01:17:08 Diskurs & Überlegungen
01:26:34 Schlusswort
