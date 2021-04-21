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Maxine Waters In DEEP TROUBLE After Trial Judge BLASTS Her - Her Response is DISGUSTING
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280 views • April 21, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Judge Peter Cahill blasted Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters on Monday for her threatening comments to jurors and inciting violence. The verdict on the George Floyd case is expected this week and Minnesota authorities are bracing for massive violence once again.
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