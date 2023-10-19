Create New Account
Rep. Matt Gaetz - “I’m against Speaker Light. I’m against Bud Light."
Gaetz exclaimed, “I’m against Speaker Light. I’m against Bud Light. I believe it is a constitutional desecration to not elect a Speaker of the House. We need to stay here until we elect a Speaker.”

rep matt gaetzwe need to stay hereuntil we elect a speaker

