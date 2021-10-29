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Chick-fil-A - The Time Shop - Saturnalia and the celebration of Christmas (12/4/19)
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24 views • October 29, 2021
Featured in this video:
Film short by Chick-fil-A called "The Time Shop" - It's a Saturnalia ritual!
What about the celebration of Christmas?
Jesse Ventura - Montauk - (Luxor) Pyramid as Time Machine
News of interest
Nostalgia is a cancer
Supplemental studies:
Should a Christian Celebrate Christmas?
http://jbeard.users.rapidnet.com/bdm/Psychology/xmas/celeb.htm
The Story of Christmas That Should be Told
https://theopenscroll.com/christmas.htm
More about the Great Pyramid as a time weapon:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2019/03/part-5-amazon-time-warrior-primordial.html
The Great Pyramid - A Weapon of Note in Extradimensional Warfare (2 in this playlist)
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#GrtPyr
Find more videos like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Film short by Chick-fil-A called "The Time Shop" - It's a Saturnalia ritual!
What about the celebration of Christmas?
Jesse Ventura - Montauk - (Luxor) Pyramid as Time Machine
News of interest
Nostalgia is a cancer
Supplemental studies:
Should a Christian Celebrate Christmas?
http://jbeard.users.rapidnet.com/bdm/Psychology/xmas/celeb.htm
The Story of Christmas That Should be Told
https://theopenscroll.com/christmas.htm
More about the Great Pyramid as a time weapon:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2019/03/part-5-amazon-time-warrior-primordial.html
The Great Pyramid - A Weapon of Note in Extradimensional Warfare (2 in this playlist)
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#GrtPyr
Find more videos like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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