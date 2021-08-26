© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Make your community a Freedom Pod!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 26, 2021
Tom DeWeese -Owner - American Policy Center
Stopping tyranny occurs at the local level. City councils, county commissions, and state legislatures have more power than they know. We have neglected to build an infrastructure to fight for freedom while giving coercion-lovers a clear playing field to control every corner of local government. Mr. DeWeese, famous for warning a decade ago about the "Agenda 21" assault on private property, teaches the basics for organizing a team to build that infrastructure - to defend what's yours, support local businesses, and guarantee personal choice. If you turn YOUR community into a freedom pod, the dynamic will spread to OTHER communities.
americanpolicy.org
Connect with all of our Guests at: www.your-mp.com/continue-the-conversation
Stopping tyranny occurs at the local level. City councils, county commissions, and state legislatures have more power than they know. We have neglected to build an infrastructure to fight for freedom while giving coercion-lovers a clear playing field to control every corner of local government. Mr. DeWeese, famous for warning a decade ago about the "Agenda 21" assault on private property, teaches the basics for organizing a team to build that infrastructure - to defend what's yours, support local businesses, and guarantee personal choice. If you turn YOUR community into a freedom pod, the dynamic will spread to OTHER communities.
americanpolicy.org
Connect with all of our Guests at: www.your-mp.com/continue-the-conversation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.