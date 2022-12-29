Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DR. JANE’S CHRISTMAS SPECIAL AND YEAR IN REVIEW
88 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 16 hours ago |

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, it is hard to believe that the show is already ONE YEAR OLD! Don’t miss the heartwarming updates and a visit from DOD whistleblower, Dr. Sam Sigoloff. Dr. Jane reviews the last year, reminiscing and sharing segments from the shows ending with her special message to all of you for a happy and healthy holiday, and a prosperous New Year! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket