DR. JANE’S CHRISTMAS SPECIAL AND YEAR IN REVIEW

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, it is hard to believe that the show is already ONE YEAR OLD! Don’t miss the heartwarming updates and a visit from DOD whistleblower, Dr. Sam Sigoloff. Dr. Jane reviews the last year, reminiscing and sharing segments from the shows ending with her special message to all of you for a happy and healthy holiday, and a prosperous New Year! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
