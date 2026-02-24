BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Four years ago today Putin announced the start of the Special Military Operation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
0
12 views • 22 hours ago

Four years ago today President Putin announced the start of the Special Military Operation. Four HEROIC years of fighting and winning against the combined weight of Ukraine, NATO, and the entire Western alliance and their proxies. Glory and honor to the heroic Russian Armed Forces and the volunteers and citizens who have contributed to the final victory! 

Video from, February 24, 2022

Adding, Putin from today:

Russia’s special military operation requires maximum focus and discipline from the FSB, Putin said, stressing that the agency must fully deploy its capabilities to neutralize potential threats to the country.

According to Putin, having failed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the enemy has shifted to tactics of individual and mass terror.

He stated that the terrorist attack near Savyolovsky railway station appears to have resulted from online recruitment, with the individual reportedly detonated remotely.

Putin also warned of possible attempts to sabotage the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines along the bottom of the Black Sea.

He added that the number of terrorist attacks in Russia has increased, with most of them linked to Ukrainian special services.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
