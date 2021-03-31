HOW MSM TURNS FACT into FAKE NEWS - 1968 JOEY BISHOP & SAMMY DAVIS JR



1968 JOEY BISHOP & SAMMY DAVIS JR PARODY truth on how MSM change it all up to suit their ratings and special interests.



MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN - BRING TRUMP BACK



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