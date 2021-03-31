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FAKE NEWS
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798 views • March 31, 2021
HOW MSM TURNS FACT into FAKE NEWS - 1968 JOEY BISHOP & SAMMY DAVIS JR
1968 JOEY BISHOP & SAMMY DAVIS JR PARODY truth on how MSM change it all up to suit their ratings and special interests.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN - BRING TRUMP BACK
STAR SPANGLED BANNER PLAYED AT THE END OF THIS SHORT VIDEO
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
1968 JOEY BISHOP & SAMMY DAVIS JR PARODY truth on how MSM change it all up to suit their ratings and special interests.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN - BRING TRUMP BACK
STAR SPANGLED BANNER PLAYED AT THE END OF THIS SHORT VIDEO
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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