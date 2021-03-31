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FAKE NEWS
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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798 views • March 31, 2021
HOW MSM TURNS FACT into FAKE NEWS - 1968 JOEY BISHOP & SAMMY DAVIS JR

1968 JOEY BISHOP & SAMMY DAVIS JR PARODY truth on how MSM change it all up to suit their ratings and special interests.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN - BRING TRUMP BACK

STAR SPANGLED BANNER PLAYED AT THE END OF THIS SHORT VIDEO

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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trumpcnnfake newscdcamericarussiavaccinechinanwofoxmediamsmwhomagamsnbccbsfakeabcfauciccpasianbannercoronaviruscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy