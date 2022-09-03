Biden's Speech Attacking Republicans, Trump and MAGA for the "soul of America"

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He described what he called MAGA Republicans – that would be Make America Great Again, Trump supporting Republicans — as vile extremists. Biden also warned that America was going backwards to an America where there was “no right to marry who you love.” Going back to the way things were just seven years ago—before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage across the land—might very well be a step in the wrong direction, but what does that have to do with Trumpism—much less the collapse of democracy and MAGA conservatives scoffing at the idea that rule of law applies to Trump, too? America is a Republic