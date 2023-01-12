Creating The Ideal Dispensary

Dre Neumann is the Chief Creative Director of Jushi Holdings Inc.





Jushi Holdings was created with the ambition to be a leading multi-state owner and operator of cannabis licenses.





Today, Jushi’s operations have grown rapidly with new cultivation, manufacturing and retail licenses across the United States.





Dre is a serial entrepreneur who has founded numerous successful creative and technology companies and is a disruptive thinker.





In his role at Jushi, Dre and his creative team are charged with leading Jushi’s creative, marketing and communications efforts as well as ensuring the company’s successful entrance into e-commerce, cutting-edge digital user experiences and his efforts have already brought a tremendous amount of added value to the company and its shareowners.





Guest:

Andreas "Dre" Neumann, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at Jushi Holdings Inc.