“After the release of the Wagner PMC advertisement aimed at the American audience, we received more than 10 million applications from US citizens wishing to join the Wagner PMC to fight against NATO.ㅤ

We are currently looking at about a million American citizens for employment. ㅤ

Therefore, we temporarily suspended the recruitment of volunteers from Russian prisons, however, if there is a corresponding request from the US State Department, we will recruit from American ones." - Yevgeny Prigozhin

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade, and 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka, Tabayevka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 3 pickups, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, the artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems from the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have neutralized the units from 116th Territorial Defense Brigade, 92nd Mechanized, 81st Airmobile, and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Raygorodok, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) system, 2 D-20 howitzers, as well as 1 ordnance depot near Podliman (Kharkov region).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery, have resulted in the elimination of up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar.

◽️ 4 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Slavyansk, Avdeyevka, and Malinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the units from 35th Marine Brigade, 1st Tank, and 72nd Mechanized brigades of the AFU near Vodyanoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).



