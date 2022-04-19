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U.S.A. Umbrella Simian Academy-Lincoln, Planet of the Apes, Syringes! [18.04.2022]
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70 views • April 19, 2022
EntertheStars/Casey: Join me as we break down the Umbrella Academy, Washington DC and the Lincoln Memorial syringe.
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
Links:
Most important part of the video...
https://youtu.be/xmHB3L3blc8?t=1868
Fill them all Poke the mon...It was all scripted.
Other links...
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/2EN9NNB/the-guinness-festival-clock-installed-in-battersea-park-london-england-uk-during-the-festival-of-britain-1951-the-lettering-on-white-baubles-at-base-of-device-spell-out-guinness-time-and-also-visible-are-the-animals-associated-with-guinness-including-the-motifs-of-fish-and-toucans-made-famous-by-john-gilroy-there-were-also-smaller-travelling-versions-of-the-clock-during-this-period-this-image-is-from-an-old-amateur-colour-transparency-2EN9NNB.jpg
https://manchesterhistory.net/bellevue/guinness.html
http://alondoninheritance.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Festival-Pleasure-Gardens-19.jpg
https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/Sample-wool-blending-willow-machine-for_60564677161.html
https://i.etsystatic.com/11591622/r/il/8f123a/3662739012/il_794xN.3662739012_ld0o.jpg
http://alondoninheritance.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Festival-Pleasure-Gardens-5.jpg
https://bglh-marketplace.com/2015/08/traditional-ethiopian-hair-whipping-dance-will-blow-your-mind/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oromo_people
https://vimeo.com/89823385
https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/words/Wool
https://cide.en-academic.com/197546/Willying
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Umbrella_Academy_(TV_series)
https://c.tenor.com/JdYRI9fxcloAAAAC/faint-umbrella-academy.gif
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syringe#Historical_timeline
https://historycollection.com/fascinating-civil-war-facts-that-wont-be-in-the-history-books/29/
https://www.discogs.com/release/3846908-Rush-The-Temples-Of-Syrinx
https://planetoftheapes.fandom.com/wiki/Simian_Flu_Pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_contamination_with_SV40
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Panic_in_Needle_Park
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrinx
7,515 views Streamed live 18 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xmHB3L3blc8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
Links:
Most important part of the video...
https://youtu.be/xmHB3L3blc8?t=1868
Fill them all Poke the mon...It was all scripted.
Other links...
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/2EN9NNB/the-guinness-festival-clock-installed-in-battersea-park-london-england-uk-during-the-festival-of-britain-1951-the-lettering-on-white-baubles-at-base-of-device-spell-out-guinness-time-and-also-visible-are-the-animals-associated-with-guinness-including-the-motifs-of-fish-and-toucans-made-famous-by-john-gilroy-there-were-also-smaller-travelling-versions-of-the-clock-during-this-period-this-image-is-from-an-old-amateur-colour-transparency-2EN9NNB.jpg
https://manchesterhistory.net/bellevue/guinness.html
http://alondoninheritance.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Festival-Pleasure-Gardens-19.jpg
https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/Sample-wool-blending-willow-machine-for_60564677161.html
https://i.etsystatic.com/11591622/r/il/8f123a/3662739012/il_794xN.3662739012_ld0o.jpg
http://alondoninheritance.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Festival-Pleasure-Gardens-5.jpg
https://bglh-marketplace.com/2015/08/traditional-ethiopian-hair-whipping-dance-will-blow-your-mind/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oromo_people
https://vimeo.com/89823385
https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/words/Wool
https://cide.en-academic.com/197546/Willying
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Umbrella_Academy_(TV_series)
https://c.tenor.com/JdYRI9fxcloAAAAC/faint-umbrella-academy.gif
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syringe#Historical_timeline
https://historycollection.com/fascinating-civil-war-facts-that-wont-be-in-the-history-books/29/
https://www.discogs.com/release/3846908-Rush-The-Temples-Of-Syrinx
https://planetoftheapes.fandom.com/wiki/Simian_Flu_Pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_contamination_with_SV40
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Panic_in_Needle_Park
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrinx
7,515 views Streamed live 18 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xmHB3L3blc8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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