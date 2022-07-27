Holy War against LGBT & Antichrist

Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Ramzan Kadyrov's Chechen detachment "Akhmat," tells host Olga Skabeeva that Russian forces in Ukraine are fighting a "holy war" against the LGBT & the Antichrist.

Conservative Americans and Russians have one thing in common, "Traditional values". We know the difference between what is right and what is wrong. What is natural and unnatural. We know what is good and what is evil. We know history and the consequences of people like those in Sodom and Gomorrah.