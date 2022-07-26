Miles Guo: The last 48 hours in the past year seem to have the most COVID infection cases among our fellow fighters and their families

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7/25/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The last 48 hours in the past year seem to have the most COVID infection cases among our fellow fighters and their families. Our scientist suggests that our fellow fighters avoid going out or being in contact with others in the coming two or three weeks, and must take precautions and wear masks. Fellow fighters should also be well-prepared for your daily needs