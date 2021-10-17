CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX: Senator Malcolm Roberts - 'There is no global warming'NEVER FORGET – The same evil people, cabal globalists are behind Covid HOAX, Climate change SCAM & other FRAUDS to advance their DEPOPULATION agenda. It’s Up to Us to Stop Them!Climate change is a hoax to enable large financial institutions to control populations, cause countries & corporations to go into massive debt to facilitate the transfer of wealth. COVID 19 is a catalyst to make this happen.Earth has always been a volatile, volcanic world. Surface land & oceans are eggshell thin floating above an abyss. To ignore this scale & structure of the world is supremely arrogant. The great natural forces drive the world's evolution, the climate & weather, not a trace gas. - Peter ClackIf there were zero Co2 then we'd have no trees no plants and as trees & plants provide oxygen then we'd have no humans So ZERO EMISSIONS means the extermination of all humans - and this is all eco-nazis care about.One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has emphatically argued “there’s no warming” of the earth. Speaking to Sky News on Friday, Mr Roberts said “in Australia, the temperatures in the 1880s and 1890s were not only warmer than they are today, the heatwaves were longer”. Mr Roberts said the Bureau of Meteorology “has never proven that carbon dioxide from human activity affects temperatures” and urged anyone with proof to convince him otherwise. “Empirical evidence states that the temperature is not increasing,” he said. The One Nation senator said the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) acting head of climate at the time "said to me that temperatures today are not unprecedented”. "I'll say that again, temperatures today are not unprecedented," he said.This interviewer is not a journalist - he’s a global climate activist, a paid proponent pushing fraud narrative with zero remaining credibility at the end.Who is Behind the Climate Change Hoax?source: