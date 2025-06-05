© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eid al-Adha 2025: Date, Significance & Celebrations
Eid al-Adha 2025, also known as Bakrid or Eid ul-Zuha, is expected to be observed in India on June 7, depending on the sighting of the moon. This sacred Islamic festival honors Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and is celebrated through prayers, sacrifice, and charity. Discover the meaning, traditions, and public impact of Eid al-Adha.
