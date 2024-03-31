Create New Account
Yesterday, Another Barge Hit a Bridge - the US-59 Bridge over the Arkansas River in Oklahoma
Published 17 hours ago

Saturday, March 30 - The bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, will remain closed until it can be inspected. Near Sallisaw.

They reopened the bridge around two hours later.

Engineers with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation conducted an inspection, and they found that it was safe to reopen.

Image found of spot barge hit, at NYpost

