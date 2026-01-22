BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The WORLD is Being Set Free | RICO Charges & The End of the Party System
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 views • 1 day ago

To watch the full show click here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-world-is-being-set-free-rico-charges-the-end-of-the-party-system/


John Michael Chambers is joined by former Australian Special Forces Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi for a wide-ranging, hard-hitting discussion on the unravelling of the deep state, the collapse of the two-party system, and the path to sovereignty.


Obama’s Treason Exposed: Ricardo breaks down the declassified evidence of Barack Obama’s “deep state coup” against President Trump—what it means, and why military tribunals are inevitable.


The End of the Democrat & Republican Parties: Are RICO charges coming for the entire Democrat Party? Ricardo explains why both major parties must be dismantled for true freedom to emerge.


Beyond the Two-Party System: A visionary blueprint for governance without political parties—centered on moral ideals, county-level sovereignty, and personal responsibility.


Birth Certificates & The Straw Man Scam: The shocking truth about how citizens are treated as corporate chattel—and how patriots are reclaiming their sovereignty.


Insurrection Act vs. Martial Law: Ricardo clarifies the critical differences and predicts how and where federal authority will be deployed next.


Trump’s WEF Showdown: What to expect when President Trump takes the stage in Davos—and how the World Economic Forum will be turned against itself.


Financial Liberation Ahead: How the “Great Awakening” includes the repatriation of wealth—and what it means for everyday Americans.


Ricardo also shares essential reading from the Trump administration: the National Security Strategy and Financial Stability Oversight Council documents—two “love letters” to the American people that outline the path to economic and personal freedom.


If you’re ready to understand the endgame of the global takeover—and the dawn of true sovereignty—this episode is a must-watch.


The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! – https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


obama treasoninsurrection actmartial lawmilitary tribunalsgreat awakeningricardo bosinational security strategyrico chargesdeep state collapsetrump wefcorporate chatteltwo-party system collapsesovereignty governanceworld economic forum davosfinancial liberation
