The WORLD is Being Set Free | RICO Charges & The End of the Party System

John Michael Chambers is joined by former Australian Special Forces Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi for a wide-ranging, hard-hitting discussion on the unravelling of the deep state, the collapse of the two-party system, and the path to sovereignty.





Obama’s Treason Exposed: Ricardo breaks down the declassified evidence of Barack Obama’s “deep state coup” against President Trump—what it means, and why military tribunals are inevitable.





The End of the Democrat & Republican Parties: Are RICO charges coming for the entire Democrat Party? Ricardo explains why both major parties must be dismantled for true freedom to emerge.





Beyond the Two-Party System: A visionary blueprint for governance without political parties—centered on moral ideals, county-level sovereignty, and personal responsibility.





Birth Certificates & The Straw Man Scam: The shocking truth about how citizens are treated as corporate chattel—and how patriots are reclaiming their sovereignty.





Insurrection Act vs. Martial Law: Ricardo clarifies the critical differences and predicts how and where federal authority will be deployed next.





Trump’s WEF Showdown: What to expect when President Trump takes the stage in Davos—and how the World Economic Forum will be turned against itself.





Financial Liberation Ahead: How the “Great Awakening” includes the repatriation of wealth—and what it means for everyday Americans.





Ricardo also shares essential reading from the Trump administration: the National Security Strategy and Financial Stability Oversight Council documents—two “love letters” to the American people that outline the path to economic and personal freedom.





If you’re ready to understand the endgame of the global takeover—and the dawn of true sovereignty—this episode is a must-watch.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





