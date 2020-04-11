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Warcraft 3 Classic 1.26: Attack of the Multiverse V0.05 - Brotherhood of the Uncrowned Preview
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1 view • April 11, 2020
Created a "Bandit" custom skin for Humans in Warcraft 3.
You can download the latest map versions here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/page-3#post-3388262
Check out my custom maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/
Check out my custom models here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-resources-discussion.243990/
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at HiveWorkshop: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/
You can download the latest map versions here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/page-3#post-3388262
Check out my custom maps here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/
Check out my custom models here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-resources-discussion.243990/
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at HiveWorkshop: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/
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