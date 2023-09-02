2023-9-2 this is long, but please watch till the end - 258





This video covers so much, I did not know how to properly name it. I spent an hour on the roof trying to help you see what the results will be of our choices..........from a perspective that must be earned and proven. I am trying to persuade you to give up the world, religion, and your life, and also to show you, that there is so much more in the Father, and that, though it is difficult, it is worth it. I am trying to show you, to help you see, so you have some insight into making the difficult the decisions that we must make, so you will have hope and a secure end in the Father. This video covers a lot, and it will offend whom it will offend. Please choose the Father, and please live in faith.





[email protected]

