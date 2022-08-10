SHOCKER ~Jack Dorsey Twitter Co-Founder Calls For End of CCP

NY Times: Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey slammed the Chinese Communist Party over the weekend in response to a report on Beijing’s continuing embrace of draconian policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorsey tweeted in response to a June 2 report from CNN’s Selina Wang that provided an inside look at China’s “Zero COVID” strategy in Beijing – which includes mandatory COVID-19 testing with color-coded access to public areas depending on the results and tracking apps that have exacerbated fears of government surveillance.

“End the CPP,” Dorsey tweeted in response to the report.

China has repeatedly implemented lockdowns in major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. It’s unclear what prompted Dorsey to speak out about the CCP’s actions.





full article: https://nypost.com/2022/08/08/jack-dorsey-tweets-end-the-ccp-over-china-zero-covid-measures/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter