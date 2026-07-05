Oldyoti ushers in the 250th Independence day, local High Country '4th of July shoot-em-UP' - 7-04-2026

This "Liberty-Bess" flintlock rifle build began back in 2012 when I chanced upon a cosmoline and gunny wrapped replacement stock for a 1797, 3rd pattern, India Brown Bess Musket, at an, "Oh my gawd, I'll take it!" unbelievable price. It was fitted with the trigger and all the brass furniture from butt plate to nose cap needing only the lock, inletting, barrel, breech plug, and Ramrod, to be ready to light up.

I contacted my friend Bill Moody of Seymore Missouri and we crafted the 39" barrel and breech plug for it with 7 groove rifling of 1 turn in 48'' twist at a mean of 70 caliber. Picked up a Second Pattern 1762 Grice reproduction lock from Dixie Gun Works and got a 456 grain .68" round ball mold and some musket flints from Track of the Wolf.

I built a 575 grain .685 Pritchett based bullet mold that loads with a Paper Patch backed with 170 grains of 1 and 1/2 Swiss black powder... straightens my back up quite nicely for a day or two after squeezing off a couple of those tack driving dinosaur stoppers.

Anyway, it's one of three long term firearm projects I have going... all are, "In The Process." Happy 250th Independence Day Everyone! ~JT