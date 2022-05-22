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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Future of the Divine Human
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3 views • May 22, 2022
VA #67 Creator Reveals the Future of the Divine Human
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Was Jesus Christ the prototype of the divine human? What about other exalted beings like Buddha and Krishna? Did being born “without sin” really mean Jesus Christ was free of negative karmic debt? How and when did Jesus Christ develop his light being capabilities as a physical human? Did Jesus Christ rely on God for his healing powers? How long will it take humanity to clear its negative karma? Creator explains the importance of personal healing to prepare for the ascension of humanity, when ascension will happen, and what joyous new roles it will create for us throughout the Universe. Join us!
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Description:
Was Jesus Christ the prototype of the divine human? What about other exalted beings like Buddha and Krishna? Did being born “without sin” really mean Jesus Christ was free of negative karmic debt? How and when did Jesus Christ develop his light being capabilities as a physical human? Did Jesus Christ rely on God for his healing powers? How long will it take humanity to clear its negative karma? Creator explains the importance of personal healing to prepare for the ascension of humanity, when ascension will happen, and what joyous new roles it will create for us throughout the Universe. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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