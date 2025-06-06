© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everybody Cries, Everybody Hurts...💔
Bromance to Breakup.
Trump said the following earlier today, ...then after Elon posted...(read below)
Trump:
Elon hasn't said anything bad about me yet, but I'm sure that will be next. I'm very disappointed in him, I helped him a lot.
Musk said too Much, in Tweet to Millions! The secret out loud?
Changed Thumbnail, posted words & link from his X post. Elon dropped a Nuke!
@elonmusk
Time to drop the really big bomb:
@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files.
That is the real reason they have not been
made
public.
Have a nice Day, DJT!
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930703865801810022
Video with Bill Gates cameo ending!
I thought this was funny, sharing. ; ) Cynthia