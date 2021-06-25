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Kamala Harris Border Trip – Political Shiny Object to Hide Marxist Policies – Ledger Report 1135
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10 views • June 25, 2021
We have got to stay focused on the BIG constitutional picture. Don’t be distracted by this phony dog-and-pony show at the border or any other snake-oil sales pitch from Team Biden. The focus needs to be on our God-given constitutional rights which are under unrelenting, vicious assault in D.C. and in various blues states. We must fight back locally and support organizations like Liberty Counsel. Graham Ledger speaks with the chairman and founder of Liberty Counsel, Mat Staver, about fighting this pro-liberty war in the courts using proven, constitutional muscle that can actually produce victories.
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