Truckers Explain Why They’re BOYCOTTING New York and Standing With Donald Trump

Glenn Beck
Feb 19, 2024
New York has charged former president Donald Trump $355 million for allegedly inflating the value of his properties in order to defraud banks (despite ZERO banks losing any money). But truckers across the country have decided to protest the ruling by boycotting New York City and even New York state. Glenn spoke with some of the truckers and their message was clear: “Under no circumstances will I cross that bridge again.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LaCyRU0qPA
