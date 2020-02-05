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SPACE IN 2019
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16 views • February 05, 2020
Premiered on YouTube on Dec 31, 2018 with 9.6K views.
The past year saw tremendous advancements in NASA, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and other space agencies to spread their indoctrination and propaganda to convince the masses that they are exploring space, and 2019 promises to be no different. From mysterious Kuiper Belt objects and Martian probes to historic rocket launches and daring efforts to touch the Sun, here’s what the next 12 months have in store.
Don't forget NASA's big push that they landed on the moon in the 1960's so being the 50th year anniversary of the moon landing hoax they will be hitting it hard. Expect SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic to do the same. In 2019 we all need to be exposing the world's lies and Celebrating the TRUTH. Blessings.
https://gizmodo.com/all-the-incredible-stuff-happening-in-space-in-2019-1831215547
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
The past year saw tremendous advancements in NASA, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and other space agencies to spread their indoctrination and propaganda to convince the masses that they are exploring space, and 2019 promises to be no different. From mysterious Kuiper Belt objects and Martian probes to historic rocket launches and daring efforts to touch the Sun, here’s what the next 12 months have in store.
Don't forget NASA's big push that they landed on the moon in the 1960's so being the 50th year anniversary of the moon landing hoax they will be hitting it hard. Expect SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic to do the same. In 2019 we all need to be exposing the world's lies and Celebrating the TRUTH. Blessings.
https://gizmodo.com/all-the-incredible-stuff-happening-in-space-in-2019-1831215547
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Keywords
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