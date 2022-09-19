The Wolf in Sheep's Clothing Who Has Over a Billion Members

Pope Francis elaborates on a number of issues that will blow your mind. 1) He claims that Christendom no longer exists. 2) He calls it extremism which is intolerable. 3) The Pope claim's the Fundamentalism is a plague. 4) The church militant shared that the Pope claimed that Jesus is not a God. 5) Pope Francis said that rigid people are sick. 6) Another shared that the Pope denied bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ. 7) When asked if Atheists go to heaven? The Pope said yes! This video is a "must see" for every Catholic if not all believers..