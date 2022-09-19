The Wolf in Sheep's Clothing Who Has Over a Billion Members

Pope Francis elaborates on a number of issues that will blow your mind. 1) He claims that Christendom no longer exists. 2) He calls it extremism which is intolerable. 3) The Pope claim's the Fundamentalism is a plague. 4) The church militant shared that the Pope claimed that Jesus is not a God. 5) Pope Francis said that rigid people are sick. 6) Another shared that the Pope denied bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ. 7) When asked if Atheists go to heaven? The Pope said yes! This video is a "must see" for every Catholic if not all believers..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.