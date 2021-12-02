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Overview of the Book of Ezekiel - chapter 34
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10 views • December 02, 2021
This chapter condemns the bad shepherds of the modern House of Israel. God is going to intervene and will take from those bad shepherds His flock, and will return the remnant of Israel to its Promised Land. He will feed His flock in rich and abundant pastures.
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