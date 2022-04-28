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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1666 - Tate Prezzano - Interview w/Tate after Garner's conviction
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33 views • April 28, 2022
Tate was waiting at a bus stop in Athens,GA, when Garner approached and robbed him, before shooting him multiple times, including once in the head.
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