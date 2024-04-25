Create New Account
Election Interference At Its Worst: Jordan Sekulow on Newsmax.
Election Interference At Its Worst: Jordan Sekulow on Newsmax. Jordan Sekulow, the Executive Director for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), appeared on NewsMax to discuss what he describes as blatant election interference stemming from the legal challenges President Donald Trump is facing in New York.


During the interview, Sekulow argued that the timing and nature of the charges suggest a strategic attempt to undermine Trump's influence ahead of upcoming elections.


https://aclj.org/government-corruptio...


