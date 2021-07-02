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This Quantum Life #109 - Fear As A Path To Love
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10 views • July 02, 2021
Fear stops and freezes. Love flows and warms. Both states are necessary to maintain a physical reality, but when the mind stops and freezes, our body follows, and before we know it, we're cowering behind the nearest shelter with eyes wide shut dreading the next moment.
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