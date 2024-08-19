En el marco de la plandemia, Luis Zavaleta y Santiago Caviglia analizan y presentan ( 17-8-24) las siguientes propuestas: Asambleas Soberanas, Ley Natural y Democracia Directa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
En el marco de la plandemia, Luis Zavaleta (Peru, Fundador de Libertas Mundial) y Santiago Caviglia (Argentina, Consultor especialista en estrategias, conductas humanas y anti corrupcion), analizan y presentan (17-8-24) las siguientes propuestas:
Asambleas Soberanas
Ley Natural
Democracia Directa