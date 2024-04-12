Civil War, and the Movie

A brief review of the movie, "Civil War." I recommend you see it.
What is your life worth?
On the Judgement Day, will you say to Jesus Christ "The devil never noticed me?"
You stand between your descendants and evil. What will be your legacy?
Fritz Berggren, PHD
Colorado
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.